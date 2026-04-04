With 10-0 win over Notre Dame, FSU Softball storms to 23rd straight win

Courtesy of Florida State Sports Information

The No. 10 Florida State softball team (34-4, 11-0) continued to dominate with a 10-0 win in five innings over Notre Dame (16-21, 5-9) on Friday night at JoAnne Graf Field. The Noles improved its NCAA-leading streak to 23 games.



After a scoreless first inning, the Noles’ offense got to work in the bottom of the second as Ashtyn Danley doubled to left center, and Hayley Griggs hit her third triple of the season to put the Noles up 1-0. Makenna Sturgis drove home Griggs on a groundout, and Isa Torres smoked her eighth home run of the season to deep right field to put the Noles up 3-0.



Kennedy Harp hit her fourth home run of the year in the bottom of the third to put the Noles up 5-0. Danley singled and a hit-by-pitch and an intentional walk drawn by Torres loaded the bases for Jaysoni Beachum. Beachum hit a deep ball to the warning track in center to score Danley.



Griggs came home on a wild pitch, and Marin Heller drove home Torres on a double down the left-field line to blow the game open and make it 8-0 after three innings.



Angelee Bueno, Harp and Danley hit back-to-back-to-back singles to load the bases for Griggs, who singled up the middle to put Florida State ahead 10-0.



Danley got the start for the Noles in the circle and was terrific as the junior went four innings, allowed just one hit and struck out four. Bella Dimitrijevic came on in the fifth and struck out two batters to keep the Fighting Irish off the board. Danley improved to 8-1 this season.



The Noles will wrap up the series Saturday at 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.



Of Note

Hayley Griggs went 2-for-2 with a season-high three RBI. Griggs has recorded a hit in four out of the last five games.

Jaysoni Beachum singled and walked and has now reached base safely in 26 consecutive games.

Ashtyn Danley tied her career high three hits after a 3-for-3 showing tonight.

Danley has also been superb in the circle as she has allowed just one earned run in her last 11.2 innings.

Kennedy Harp, Ashtyn Danley and Hayley Griggs, who hit sixth, seventh and eighth in the order, went a combined 7-for-8 with five RBI.

Florida State improved to 11-0 in ACC play and is the only Power Four team in the country to be undefeated in conference play.

FSU has won 23 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NCAA. The winning streak is the sixth-longest streak in program history and the program’s longest streak since 2018.

Florida State has won the last 18 meetings against Notre Dame and improved to 32-7 all-time against the Irish

FSU is 29-3 in its last 31 ACC games.

Kennedy Harp comes home after blasting a home run Friday against Notre Dame. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

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