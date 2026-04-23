With 2 HRs, Isa Torres powers No. 13 FSU Softball past No. 8 Gators

Florida State Sports Information Release:

Isa Torres hit two home runs, and the No. 13 Florida State softball team (40-7, 15-3 ACC) used great pitching and defense to defeat No. 8 Florida, (43-7, 16-5), 3-1 in front of 1,738 fans at JoAnne Graf Field on Wednesday night.

FSU has now won eight out the last nine meetings against the Gators.

After Florida’s Taylor Shumaker took the second pitch of the game over the right-field wall, Jazzy Francik began to settle in and shut down the Gators’ offense. Francik got out of some key moments as the Gators got two runners on in the first, one in the second and loaded the bases with one out in the third.

In the third, Francik got the groundball she needed to turn two to keep the Gators off the board. Ashtyn Danley came into the game in the fourth and was outstanding as the junior pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just two hits.

After the Gators got their run in the first, Torres responded right away as she took a 3-2 pitch deep over the center field wall to get the raucous crowd back in the game. After a scoreless third inning, Torres homered again to give the Noles the 2-1 lead.

Florida State applied more pressure in the fourth as Kennedy Harp singled and Marin Heller walked to get the inning started. Shelby McKenzie came through with a single through the right side to score Harp to put another run on the board for the Noles.

Danley got out of jams in the fourth and fifth innings but retired the final six batters she faced to give the Noles a top-10 win.

The Noles will be back in action this weekend as they head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech. Game one of the series is set for 6 p.m. on Friday on ACCNX.

Of Note

*Isa Torres hit her sixth leadoff home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning. Torres went on to homer again in the bottom of the third for her third career multi-home run game.

*Torres has set a new career high with 13 home runs this season.

*Torres went 2-for-4 and still leads the country with a .586 batting average.

*Jaysoni Beachum was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and has now reached base safely in 35 consecutive games which is the fifth-longest streak in FSU history.

*Ashtyn Danley earned the win to improve 9-1 this season and is now 41-9 in her career.

*Florida State is just the third team this season to hold Florida to one run or less.

*Tonight’s crowd of 1,738 was the ninth-largest regular season crowd in JoAnne Graf Field history.

*FSU scored one run in the first inning and has now outscored its opponents 64-20 in the first inning. FSU improved to 24-2 when it scores in the first inning.

*FSU has won eight out of the last nine meetings against Florida.

*Florida State has won 42 out of its last 45 regular-season games at JoAnne Graf Field.

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