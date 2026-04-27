With walk-off grand slam, Stanford completes 3-game sweep of No. 8 FSU Baseball

A brutal weekend for the No. 8 FSU baseball team ended in spectacularly awful fashion Sunday afternoon at Stanford, Calif.

After taking a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning on a home run by first baseman Eli Putnam, FSU’s bullpen collapsed in the bottom half. Brodie Purcell surrendered back-to-back singles to start the frame, Gabe Nard came on and issued a walk, then Kevin Mebil surrendered a grand slam to the only batter he faced.

The result was a walk-off 7-4 victory and a stunning series sweep for the Stanford Cardinal.

Stanford entered the series one game under .500 (18-19) on the season and 7-11 in the ACC; Florida State was 29-11 and 12-6.

But on this weekend, it was the Cardinal who proved to have answers for everything the Seminoles threw at them. FSU led the opening game Friday by three runs before falling 4-3. Then they blew an early lead on Saturday and eventually got walked-off in the 11th inning, 8-7.

The story was very much the same on Sunday.

FSU opened the game by scoring two runs in the top of the first; Hunter Carns drove in Chase Williams with an RBI single, and he later scored on a wild pitch. Stanford tied things up in the fourth, but the Seminoles once again claimed a one-run advantage in the sixth when Cal Fisher drove in Gabe Fraser, who had tripled to start the inning.

As was seemingly the case all weekend, Stanford tied things up one inning later, which set the stage for the ninth-inning dramatics.

Williams, Carns and Putnam each recorded two hits for FSU in the loss. The Seminoles also saw the return of Sunday starting pitcher Bryson Moore, who had been hampered recently by oblique pain. Moore allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings, while giving up just two hits and one walk and striking out five.

Chris Knier then provided two innings of shutout relief, but each FSU reliever who followed him (Cade O’Leary, Purcell, Nard and Mebil) was credited with giving up at least one run.

With their record now standing at 29-14 and 12-9, the Seminoles will return home to face USF on Wednesday, followed by a home series next weekend against Pitt.

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