100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 31

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 31, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) during a game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC., on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

The Game: No. 13 Georgia (5-2 record under fifth-year head coach Kirby Smart) at South Carolina (2-6 record, including 0-1 under interim head coach Mike Bobo) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on November 28, 2020.

The year before, No. 3 Georgia, a 21½-point favorite, had been upset by South Carolina at home. Originally slated for Nov. 21, the game was moved back a week as the SEC adjusted its schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bulldogs were listed by oddsmakers as 22-point favorites over the Gamecocks.

“Get the Picture”: Led by a strong running game and accurate passing from quarterback JT Daniels—a transfer from Southern California who had thrown for more than 400 yards in his Georgia debut the previous week—the Bulldogs were routing South Carolina, 38-10, through three quarters. Late in the third quarter, Georgia’s Tyson Campbell intercepted a pass and returned it into Gamecock territory. Following two plays and a penalty, the Bulldogs faced first-and-10 at the South Carolina 31-yard line to begin the fourth quarter.

The Play

Daniels took the shotgun snap and immediately looked downfield. Meanwhile, speedy wideout Arian Smith ran past the secondary on a deep post, separating from Gamecock safety Joey Hunter. Smith, a true freshman from Bradley, Florida, was appearing in just his second collegiate game and had yet to catch a pass as a Bulldog.

Smith gathered Daniels’ perfectly placed throw in stride several yards deep in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown—his first career reception and touchdown—to give Georgia a commanding 45-10 lead. The Bulldogs would not attempt another pass the rest of the game, while the Gamecocks added a fourth-quarter touchdown for a 45-16 final.

Playing in just the final four games of the 2020 season, Daniels completed more than 67 percent of his passes while averaging more than 300 passing yards per game with 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Beginning with the 2020 season and continuing through 2024, Smith totaled 10 touchdown receptions, scoring at least one touchdown in each of his five seasons. To date, Smith remains one of only two Georgia players in school history—along with Rantavious Wooten (2009-2013)—to score a touchdown in five different seasons.