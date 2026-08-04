100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 32

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 32, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 32, UGASports looks back at Billy Bennett’s 32-yard game-winning field goal that delivered Georgia’s first-ever victory in Tuscaloosa in 2002.

The Game: No. 7 Georgia (4-0 record coming off a win against New Mexico State) at No. 22 Alabama (4-1 with its lone loss to No. 2 Oklahoma) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on October 5, 2002.

Georgia entered the game 0-6 all-time vs. Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The week before the game, former Georgia All-American and Auburn head coach Pat Dye stirred controversy by saying on a Birmingham radio show that he didn’t think Georgia was “man enough” to beat Alabama. The Bulldogs were considered 4½-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide.

“Get the Picture”: Trailing Alabama by a single point, 25-24, with less than two minutes remaining, Georgia forced a punt that Damien Gary returned 15 yards to the Crimson Tide’s 34-yard line. Five consecutive carries by running back Musa Smith gained 18 yards, followed by quarterback David Greene’s 1-yard sneak to the 15. After Alabama called a timeout before fourth down with 42 seconds remaining, the Bulldogs sent in junior placekicker Billy Bennett to attempt a 32-yard game-winning field goal.

The Play

With holder Jonathan Kilgo placing the ball at the 22-yard line, Bennett calmly approached and drilled the 32-yard field goal straight through the uprights, silencing the Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd with 38 seconds remaining.

On the first play of Alabama’s ensuing drive, Thomas Davis intercepted Brodie Croyle’s pass at the Crimson Tide’s 38-yard line. The Bulldogs then ran out the clock to secure a 27-25 victory—their first-ever win in Tuscaloosa.

“My job is about as unmanly as it gets in football,” Bennett said after the game, referring to Coach Dye’s “man enough” remark. “But that was a pretty manly kick.”

During his Georgia career from 2000 to 2003, Bennett made a school-record 87 field goals—an SEC record until 2009—including three recognized as game-winning kicks: against Clemson and Alabama in 2002 and UAB in 2003.