100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 33

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 33, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 33, UGASports looks back at Allan Leavitt’s game-winning 33-yard field goal that topped Tech in 1976.

The Game: No. 4 Georgia (9-1 record coming off a win at Auburn to capture the SEC title) vs. Georgia Tech (4-5-1 record under head coach Pepper Rodgers) at Sanford Stadium in Athens on November 27, 1976.

Having won the SEC championship two weeks earlier, Georgia had already earned a berth in the Sugar Bowl. With a victory over Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs would still have an outside chance to play for the national championship against Pittsburgh. Georgia entered the game as a 20-point favorite.

“Get the Picture”: In a surprising 10-10 tie late in the game, Georgia drove into Tech territory only to lose a fumble at the Yellow Jackets’ 29-yard line. On the very next play, however, Tech gave the ball right back, fumbling at its own 34 with 3:04 remaining. Behind senior quarterback Ray Goff, the Bulldogs advanced to the 15 in seven plays, converting a fourth-and-short along the way, where they faced fourth down with only 9 seconds left. Georgia then sent out senior placekicker Allan Leavitt to attempt a game-winning 33-yard field goal.

The Play

Snapper Joe Tereshinski delivered a perfect snap to holder Matt Robinson. Robinson set the ball on the rain-soaked field at the 23-yard line, and Leavitt slammed his side-winding right foot into it.

Leavitt’s kick floated end over end over the crossbar at the west end of the stadium, giving Georgia a 13-10 victory while avoiding what would remain as the biggest upset in the series’ history.

“I’ve never had to do anything like that before. I was on the sidelines wondering if I could do it or not,” Leavitt said after the game of his 33-yard field goal. “It was the biggest kick I ever had to make. I actually babied it across.”

In his final season as a Bulldog, Leavitt made 11 of 16 field-goal attempts and converted 37 of 40 PATs while becoming the first Georgia placekicker in history to earn first-team All-SEC honors.