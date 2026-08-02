100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 34

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 34, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 34, UGASports looks back at Maurice Smith’s 34-yard interception return for a touchdown that sparked the Bulldogs’ historic upset of Auburn a decade ago.

The Game: Georgia (5-4 record under first-year head coach Kirby Smart) vs. No. 8 Auburn (7-2 record with six wins in a row after a 1-2 start) at Sanford Stadium in Athens on November 12, 2016.

Despite two losses, Auburn entered the game with a legitimate chance to ultimately make the four-team College Football Playoff. A 10-point underdog to the Tigers, the Bulldogs entered the game as a double-digit home underdog for the first time in more than 20 years (since 1996 against Tennessee).

“Get the Picture”: Georgia trailed Auburn just 7-0 at halftime, but the Tigers received the opening kickoff of the second half. Quarterback Sean White, who entered the game as the SEC’s highest-rated passer (159.8), opened the drive with back-to-back incompletions, leaving Auburn facing third-and-10 from its own 25-yard line.

The Play

On third-and-long, White took the shotgun snap and looked to his right for slot receiver Will Hastings. Reading the Auburn quarterback’s eyes the entire way was transfer defensive back Maurice Smith, who had played under Coach Smart at Alabama the previous three seasons.

Smith jumped the route, stepping in front of Hastings to intercept White’s pass at the Auburn 34-yard line. After making a would-be tackler miss near the 30, Smith headed down the left sideline. Picking up a pair of key blocks along the way, he weaved into the end zone for a touchdown.

Smith’s 34-yard pick-six tied the game, 7-7, just 1:47 into the second half and swung the momentum squarely in Georgia’s favor. Freshman Rodrigo Blankenship later added two field goals while Auburn was shut out in the second half as the Bulldogs ultimately prevailed in a historic 13-7 upset.

Smith spearheaded a Georgia defense that limited Auburn to just 10 first downs and 164 total yards. White completed only 6 of 20 passes for 27 yards and threw the game-changing interception.

“There’s going to be so much in store,” Smith said after the game regarding his new head coach. “People are actually buying into what Coach Smart is saying. Once they keep doing that, it’s unbelievable what’s going to happen for them.”

In his lone season at Georgia, Smith played in all 13 games, making 11 starts while totaling 50 tackles, including two for loss, three pass breakups and two interceptions, one of which he returned for the decisive touchdown against Auburn.

Since the late 1940s, the earliest period for which reliable Georgia point spreads are available, the Bulldogs are 1-10 as a double-digit underdog at Sanford Stadium, with their lone victory coming against 10-point favorite Auburn in 2016.