100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 36

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 36, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

At Vanderbilt in 1975, flanker Gene Washington scores a 36-yard touchdown off the “Shoestring Play.”

The Game: Georgia (3-2 record coming off a 15-point loss to Ole Miss as a significant favorite) vs. Vanderbilt (3-2 record with both losses coming to nationally ranked Alabama and Florida teams) at Dudley Field in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 18, 1975.

Dating back to the previous season, Georgia had lost five of its previous eight games and was missing all-conference standouts running back Glynn Harrison and offensive guard Joel Parrish. The Bulldogs were considered 6½-point favorites over the Commodores.

“Get the Picture”: Vanderbilt only trailed Georgia 7-3 late in the second quarter before Commodore Paul Izlar lost a fumble on his own 36-yard line, recovered by defensive end Lawrence Craft. On first down, quarterback Ray Goff was stopped for no gain, setting up second-and-10 for the Bulldogs.

The Play

As Vanderbilt stood in its defensive huddle, Goff approached the football, spotted on the right hash mark. Georgia’s junior signal-caller then knelt in front of the ball and pretended to tie his shoe as the other 10 Bulldogs nonchalantly gathered near the left hash mark on the wide side of the field. Then, positioned over the football, Goff flipped it to junior flanker Gene Washington for the deceptive “Shoestring Play.”

Acting as a running back, Washington raced down the left sideline behind a convoy of nine blockers. Only one Commodore defender had a chance to stop Washington, but split end Steve Davis quickly erased him from the play with a key block. As Vanderbilt’s bewildered defenders gave chase to no avail, Washington easily galloped 36 yards for a touchdown with 4:58 remaining before halftime.

The Shoestring Play sparked Georgia’s offense. While the Bulldogs’ defense forced six turnovers, 11 different ballcarriers combined to rush for nearly 300 yards as Georgia rolled to a 47-3 victory.

Notably, offensive line coach Jimmy Vickers suggested the Shoestring Play to head coach Vince Dooley after noticing on game film that Vanderbilt’s defense often held hands while calling signals in its huddle, paying little attention to opposing offenses. Dooley was already familiar with the concept because Duke had used the Shoestring Play for a touchdown against his brother Bill’s North Carolina team in 1969.