Temorris Campbell received his offer from the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, May 10.

It didn’t take long for him decide that Athens was the right place to continue his football career, announcing a pledge to the Dawgs on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-2, 210 pound linebacker by way of Miami, Florida’s Miami Carol City High School, Campbell becomes the seventh member of the Class of 2027 for the Bulldogs and finds himself as the lone defensive pledge at the moment.

A visit in mid-April helped to boost the standing of Kirby Smart’s squad in a big way for the three-star defender.

“I already see the competitiveness when I went up there, how they work and push each other to get better,” Campbell told DawgsHQ’s Jeremy Johnson following the news of the offer. “And it’s more like a brotherhood, and like all the linebackers, they sit and talk cause they’re more like the voice of the defense. They sit and talk and lean on their self to just to get better. It’s little stuff like that I see. That’s like a good fit for me.”

Of course, there’s always a Glenn Schumann angle to this sort of thing, and for Campbell, his future positional coach was a major motivator in his decision.

“I love the way he coaches and how he runs things on defense,” Campbell told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I was up there for a visit in April and I loved the tempo and the physicality. Georgia goes hard. The linebackers go hard. I really like the drills they do and all of the competition at linebacker. Coach Schumann does a great job.”

Campbell selected the Bulldogs over the likes of Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Florida State, among others.

Temorris Campbell currently ranks as the nation’s No. 901 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is considered the No. 79 linebacker in the country and the No. 101 overall prospect in Florida for the cycle per the same measure.