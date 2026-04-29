4-star CB Jerry Outhouse decommits from Georgia

Fort Worth (Texas) four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse‘s commitment to Georgia was short-lived. The No. 109 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings has decommitted from the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Outhouse committed to Georgia back on March 6. Georgia made a quick impression on Outhouse in the fall. He was intrigued by Georgia’s development and the history of sending players to the NFL.

“They send people to the league,” Outhouse told DawgsHQ on his commitment day. “So that’s why that’s where I’m trying to go one day. That’s the goal…It just shows me a lot what they’re producing and how they’re developing the kids that they’re putting into the program or that they’re bringing into the program. What they’re doing and how they’re helping them bring down their times, getting bigger, faster and stronger is impressive… The atmosphere really is like that. That place is crazy. There’s just something about it. I can just see myself playing there.”

Outhouse admitted that he’d take his visits even back on his commitment day.

The four-star cornerback made a trip to Athens this spring. Then, Outhouse took a trip to UCLA. The buzz around the Bruins began to pick up just before Wednesday’s decommittment.

Georgia still has the commitment of five-star cornerback Donte Wright.