4-star OL Jordan Agbanoma gets a peek into life at Georgia

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma is still gathering a grasp of Georgia. The No. 63 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Rankings made his way to Athens on Tuesday.

He got a look at Georgia’s practice. Agbanoma has been on campus at Georgia a few times since the calendar flipped to 2026.

Georgia continues to become a factor in the recruitment of the top 100 interior offensive linemen. Agbanoma was back on Tuesday.

This week’s trip was informative for Agbanoma. He learned about Georgia’s culture during his time at practice. It locked Georgia’s place in the four-star offensive lineman’s recruitment.

“What grabbed my attention was the intensity of practice and how much they emphasized getting things right, Agbanoma told DawgsHQ. “The culture at Georgia is the real deal, and they definitely solidified their spot in my recruitment…I also spent a little bit of time with the coach, just catching up.”

Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Nebraska at the moment for Agbanoma. The Cornhuskers have a 35.6 percent chance of landing the four-star offensive lineman, according to RPM.

Agbanoma ranks Georgia among his contenders as well.

“Georgia is still top 3 on my board,” Agbanoma said.

Agbanoma will be back in Athens on June 19-21. He’s already looking forward to what comes next when it comes to building a relationship in Athens.

“I’m excited to be there, really,” Agbanoma said last month. “I’m excited to get back on campus, see the guys practice, and see how the team really operates on a day-to-day basis.”