5-star Georgia signee Kaiden Prothro is Mr. Football in Peach State
Kirby Smart is back on the road Thursday and, once again, he is hitting the state of Georgia hard. DawgsHQ has intel on where he'll be....
Georgia has entered the race for Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional EDGE Chaz Gray's recruitment with an offer earlier this week. The Bulldogs are...
Sandy Springs (Ga.) Mount Vernon 2027 wide receiver Taurean Rawlins felt the jolt of energy sitting in front of Georgia wide receiver coach James...
Macon (Ga.) Howard four-star safety Ta'Shawn Poole has seen things pick up a bit with the in-state program. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart...
With the College Football championship done and coaches now able to get on the road an in front of numerous high schools and prospects, it should...
Hampton (Ga.) Texas A&M four-star safety commit Kamarui Dorsey got Georgia's best shot to kick off 2026. The No. 12 overall prospect in Rivals...
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding 2027 linebacker Joakim Gouda got his first look at Georgia after his offer. Gouda has been one of the hottest...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is back in the helicopter on Tuesday, and he's hitting some prospect-rich high schools in the Peach State....
Georgia football is still considered the 'standard' in college football or at least one of them in the eyes of recruits. That's good news and bad...
Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has seen Georgia become a quick new contender in his recruitment. The No. 71...
Libertyville (Ill.) four-star tight end Brock Williams isn't following the narrative that his recruitment has been decided. Ohio State has a lot of...
Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside 2027 cornerback Darrius White got a dream offer on Saturday. The Creekside cornerback was in Athens for Georgia's junior...
Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Lucy Beckham 2027 offensive tackle Ty Johnson has had Georgia football in his blood since the day he was born. His father...
Georgia is pushing toward the top of Saint Pauls (N.C.) four-star defensive lineman Antwan McKoy's list of college contenders. The Bulldogs have been...
Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County 2027 wide receiver Antwan Lockett is the latest Colquitt County star to pop onto Georgia's radar. Georgia landed...
Mobile (Ala.) Saraland 2027 quarterback Jamison Roberts has to pause and think about his recruitment after his trip to Athens on Saturday. Rivals...
Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian four-star running back Andrew Beard was back in Athens on Saturday. That has been said a ton in the recruitment...
Georgia appears to be running away from the competition for McKeesport (Pa.) five-star running back Kemon Spell. The No. 3 overall prospect in the...
Georgia hosted its first big weekend of visitors on Saturday of the 2026 calendar. The transfer portal has closed for adding college and retaining...
Fort Lauderdale, Fla - Georgia targets were well represented in the Sunshine State, which was the host to a long list of elite skill players from...
Flowery Branch (Ga.) Cherokee Bluff 2027 defensive back Dylan Haley continues to connect with Georgia. Haley is planning to make his third visit to...
Georgia will be looking in the rearview mirror at the transfer portal this weekend. The Bulldogs will have a window full of the 2027 high school...
Georgia's 2026 roster is what it is, well almost. There is less than 24 hours of transfer portal to be had. Georgia won't rest long when it’s done....
Georgia's offer spree continued along the East Coast with Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown East four-star Abraham Sesay. The Bulldogs extended an offer...
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2028 four-star EDGE Jackson Vaughn has a long list of offers, but the latest one stood out. Georgia has entered the...