A Decade Under Kirby Smart: What Defined Each Season

On December 6th, 2015, Kirby Smart was announced as the 26th head football coach at the University of Georgia. The trophy case in the Butts-Mehre building has grown immensely during the past 10 seasons. SEC Championships. College football playoff appearances. Two National Championships.

Before Smart begins his 11th season at the helm, Dayne Young and I take a look back at what ultimately defined each season and then what will define this upcoming season.

Year 1 – 2016

Dayne: Kirby Smart’s first game at Georgia feels like a college football time capsule bridging one generation to another. The first four plays vs. North Carolina all featured a quarterback under center. That quarterback? Greyson Lambert, a transfer quarterback from Virginia. Transfers felt rare then. It’s required now. The biggest win of that season? Convincing Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Davin Bellamy, and Lorenzo Carter to come back for 2017.

Brent: No disrespect to Tyler Catalina, who was solid in 2016 and even had a cup of coffee in the league, but Smart had to get a grad transfer from Rhode Island to play left tackle in the SEC. Many were probably still doubters going into 2017 after surviving Nicholls State and losing to both Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech in the same season. He hasn’t lost to either since, outscoring the Commodores and Yellow Jackets 578 to 176 across 14 total games.

Year 2 – 2017

Brent: Not only did Smart show his recruiting prowess by getting Jake Fromm to Athens, but he stuck with him even when Jacob Eason was healthy. It was clear Fromm was better and the right quarterback for this team, and the young head coach made the right call to ride with the true freshman. Yes, it didn’t end as it should have. Tyler Simmons was onsides, but the firmest foundation was set.

Dayne: Even with the heartbreak at the end, this is among the greatest seasons ever for Georgia fans. Sports fandom is at its best when your team supersedes modest expectations. Terry Godwin’s catch at Notre Dame and the Rose Bowl are embedded into the foundation of what Smart has built. They are the iconic images along with Kelee Ringo’s pick-six and Stetson Bennett on Good Morning America.

Year 3 – 2018

Dayne: Enter the Fromm vs. Fields debate. It was the embedded team leader who played a clean game and the hotshot recruit who had undeniable athleticism. This was an impossible situation that was still bungled on the biggest of stages with Fields running a fake punt in the 2018 SEC Championship. This all felt a bit like David Greene and D.J. Shockley but with an entirely different structure governing the sport.

Brent: I was in the building for that SEC Championship. Sat on the front row to the side of the goalpost where Rodrigo Blankenship missed the field goal that would’ve put the Bulldogs up 31-14. The ‘uh oh’ vibes were strong. It was clear the SEC East was his until further notice at least, but there was still one huge hurdle to get over.

Year 4 – 2019

Brent: The South Carolina loss and time management debacle. Dayne and I wrote one of the longest Film Don’t Lie’s ever, breaking down all the various ways that game was fumbled and thrown away.

After that loss to SCar , whatever year that was, I had major doubts. Glad to be wrong. These are the glory days. — JRadford61 (@Payner17) July 26, 2026

At that point, there was probably a large portion of the fanbase that felt like this. The response? A 33-game home winning streak.

Dayne: That South Carolina loss was the first Watch Along Show we did with Coach Donnan. Thank goodness the two national championships came along so the Vent couldn’t blame us for ruining the program. Georgia had some offensive issues. It wouldn’t have been on the caliber of LSU that year anyway. The Tigers were an all-time team. It was fun watching George Pickens get 175 yards and a touchdown in the bowl game.

Year 5 – 2020

Dayne: COVID broke all the rules we thought existed. Players were getting seventh seasons. Schedules that once needed to be in the logistics phase for a decade were now being slapped together in a month. D’Wan Mathis started the season for Georgia. Stetson Bennett took his job by the third quarter of that Arkansas game. Losses at Tuscaloosa and in Jacksonville forced another change and a good finish to the season from J.T. Daniels. Bennett’s toughness would be tested by how he handled that calendar year between the 2020 Florida loss and the 2021 September when he threw five touchdown passes on ten completions against UAB.

Brent: Despite all the individual talent and eventual draft picks, the defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed vs. Alabama or Florida, allowing a combined 1,135 yards and 85 points. The humble pie and self-evaluation process that offseason combined with the returning talent forged what would become one of the greatest defenses in college football history.

Year 6 – 2021

Brent: Stetson Bennett IV. Didn’t start the opener. Wasn’t going to start against UAB, but earned it in practice that week. Continuously doubted by Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Definitely doubted by many on the Vent even before the playoffs started, but then forever etching himself into Bulldog history. Smart and Monken made the right call, and the Mailman delivered.

Todd Monken discussing his most underrated player: Stetson Bennett



Great stuff @bykevinclark!! pic.twitter.com/BjcVDNN3HY — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) April 16, 2026

Dayne: Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Channing Tindall –Damn! That 2021 defensive front is on NFL contracts collectively worth $486 million. Yup, that’s a half-a-billion-dollar defensive front. Georgia got a bargain.

Here is a reminder of what the first national championship in 40 years meant to the fanbase.

Year 7 – 2022

Dayne: Even after a national championship, the fanbase was still split on Stetson Bennett (even after a fourth-quarter natty performance of 4-4 for 83 yards and two touchdowns). He wound up being a Heisman finalist and a two-time national champion. 2021 was all about the defense. In 2022, the offense was feared with Bennett, Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, and Ladd McConkey all being mismatches for defenses.

Brent: The now championship confidence that Smart exuded this season was noticeable. They dominated the bigger matchups. Then came the test against the talented Buckeyes and a quarterback playing at a level unlike he had before. The 2019 South Carolina seemed like a distant memory when Smart called a perfect timeout before Ohio State was going to fake a punt. The destruction of TCU was the culmination of all the learning and building.

Year 8 – 2023

Brent: Nick Saban got him one last time. The combination of Bowers being limited and Georgia out-thinking itself against Milroe cost them a three-peat.

Dayne: Georgia was a great team and had the talent to win the national championship. It was 12-0 going to Atlanta. It needed, and likely contributed to, an expanded playoff that would later come. I said after the first game of this season that Georgia would never win a national title with Carson Beck as QB. That ended up being factually correct. I was wrong that season, though. Georgia was eerily close to three straight rings.

Year 9 – 2024

Dayne: Pat Riley calls this the “disease of me.” It’s very difficult to keep a team together after success. This team wasn’t a whole lot of fun. It was fine as a front-runner. It did not handle adversity well, and it faced a ton of it. Yet, it was still an SEC Champion in the College Football Playoff. The team rallied around Gunner Stockton. It petered out in New Orleans against a really good Notre Dame team.

Brent: Dayne hit the nail on the head. The most not fun SEC Championship season. Even still, though, there’s an epic win over Georgia Tech, beating Auburn and Florida (again) and even beating Texas. Twice.

Year 10 – 2025

Brent: Identity. Yes, the transfer portal will be used when needed, but Smart has revealed what he wants his teams and Georgia to be. Recruit a certain type of player. Develop that player. Retain that player. Go find the best ways to win games with what is there.

Dayne: Years after a rags-to-riches story in Stetson Bennett, Georgia fell victim to college football’s Cinderella: Trinidad Chambliss. He was an unknown transfer backup at the beginning of the season. By the end, he was the best quarterback in college football and enters this season with warranted hype. Georgia left 2025 with a great reputation and some deserved questions.

Year 11 – 2026

Dayne: A decade in with Kirby Smart and Georgia still has never played at Texas A&M even though they’ve been in the same conference for 14 years. Georgia is counter-culture to most of college football. It is leaning on continuity and development. Its identity is more often produced rather than manufactured and bought. College football is now America’s second favorite sport. It’s more professional and marketable than ever. Georgia is among its biggest enterprises, and Kirby Smart has steadily guided it to national stardom.

Brent: What a decade. Unlike any in the school’s history. Amazing still to think Georgia is still Smart’s one and only head coaching position. This is the season, though, where the identity that’s been created gets its ultimate test. Only a couple starters via the portal. Numerous players with three-plus years in Athens. Same offensive and defensive coordinators. Will it lead to another SEC Championship? The first college football playoff win since the dismantling of TCU? I think so.