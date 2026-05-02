A Joey Volchko gem, timely hits lead Georgia to win over Missouri

Athens, Ga – Georgia took care of business on Friday night. The Bulldogs earned a 4-0 win over Missouri at Foley Field on Friday night to move to 35-11 and 16-6 in SEC play.

The two teams entered the night on opposite ends of the SEC Totem poll. Georgia sits a game in the win column above Texas A&M. Missouri came in two games behind 15th place.

The opponents in the SEC are always up and ready to play. Georgia found itself in a battle on Friday night. The offense was not its typical explosive self.

Missouri starting pitcher Josh McDevitt held Georgia’s offense to one hit for the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning saw Kenny Ishikawa make a splash.

Ishikawa tripled to lead off the inning. He was brought in by Ryan Black on a sacrifice fly. That put Georgia on top 1-0 in the fifth. That was all Georgia got up until the bottom of the seventh inning.

Michael O’Shaughnessy launched his 15th home run of the season.

Georgia added two more in the bottom of the eighth on a single from Black, who had three runs batted in on the night.

Joey Volchko leads charge from the mound

The Bulldogs got a solid start on the mound from Joey Volchko once again. Volchko went six innings. He only allowed five hits, walked two and struck out nine batters.

The timing of some of the strikeouts was big. Missouri threatened in the second inning. Volchko got Pierre Seals on a strike three looking.

To close his night, Volchko struck out the last two batters he faced with two runners on. He struck out the side in that inning. Volchko walked off the mound with a fist pump and words of announcement of what he’d just done.

Wes Johnson handed the ball to Matt Scott in the top of the seventh. Scott got the Tigers in order in the seventh. Scott faced a little bit of trouble in the eighth. Missouri got two runners on with a hit and a hit batter. Scott was able to navigate through it and get Georgia to the ninth.

He then finished the Tigers off in the ninth as well. Scott went three innings, allowed one hit, and struck out three batters.

What’s next for Georgia?

Georgia will be looking to win the series against Missouri on Saturday, with game two of the series taking place at Foley Field.

Game two is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dylan Vigue will make his return to Georgia’s rotation after missing his last start at Ole Miss and leaving after two innings at Arkansas.