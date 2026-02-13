A 'salty taste' and 'butterflies' headline opening day for Georgia

Georgia baseball head coach Wes Johnson took the coach route. Today is opening day in college baseball. The Bulldogs open the 2026 season against Wright State.

The Horizon League program returns ’80 percent’ of a roster that made the NCAA Tournament. Wright State eliminated the overall number one seed, Vanderbilt, in the Nashville regional.

Johnson expects a tough opening weekend in Athens.

“We’d better be locked in right now,” Johnson told reporters on Thursday. “It’s the old analogy, one at a time, one out at a time, one pitch at a time, one at bat, one, all those things. You really have to drive that home, especially with the schedule we have.”

The Bulldogs’ players fully believe in that message. They also have leaned into what they want for 2026.

“The main goal is getting back to Omaha and taking the school back there,” Georgia shortstop Colby Branch said.

Tre Phelps and Branch both had the option not be in Athens for this season. Phelps has been open about the sour taste that losing in the regional in 2025 left in his mouth. Branch carries the same sentiment.

He and Phelps spoke and wanted to give it another go around with Omaha in mind. Georgia’s roster made that an easy choice.

“We had a good recruiting class, and you’re looking at it, and you’re like, we can really do this,” Branch said. “We can put it together. When I talked to Tre, I kind of got a salty taste in my mouth, and we didn’t like that. We kind of came together and said let’s do it again, and we got excited about it, and we still are. We’re pumped.”

The nerves never go away for Georgia’s veterans

Opening day has its own set of challenges. Branch has played in some big games in Athens. He admits that walking on the field will be a challenge, the same one he’s faced three times in college.

Georgia added a lot of talent to its roster for this season. There is no guarantee of anything, and Friday will be the first time things will count and begin to have consequences.

“It’s gotten less and less nerve-wracking, but you still get the butterflies, you’re excited and pumped,” Branch said. “The level of uncertainty, you don’t know what’s going to happen. You’re ready for the best and you’re ready to go. There are some butterflies, overall, we’re just ready to go.”

What will it look like?

As mentioned earlier, Georgia will have a lot of new about it coming into this season. The new pitching rotation will get its first outing of the spring this weekend.

Georgia will throw Stanford transfer Joey Volchko on Friday. Saturday will see Kenny Ishikawa, a Seattle University transfer, go to the mound.

On Sunday, the ball will belong to Dylan Vigue, a Michigan transfer. The weather will be a factor in this weekend’s setup, likely. There is a 100 percent chance of rain in Athens on Sunday. If the Bulldogs were forced to play a Saturday doubleheader, Ishakawa will be the game one starter, and Vigue will pitch the second game.

Georgia’s lineup is still a fluid and unknown gumbo. Branch and Phelps are two of the knowns. Johnson is willing to mix and match. There is a high chance that Georgia will play a lot of people this weekend, regardless of scores and outcomes.

“You can see 15 different players start this weekend,” Johnson told reporters on Thursday. “Three games and we’ll see all 15 of them play in game one.”

The 2026 opens at 3 p.m. at Foley Field on Friday.