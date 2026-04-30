Analysis: What is Georgia getting in 4-star TE Jaxon Dollar?

Georgia has added a new dimension to the tight end room in the form of four-star Jaxon Dollar. Georgia has a room full of former four-star caliber playmakers heading into the 2026 season.

Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell, Elyiss Williams, Ethan Barbour, Colton Heinrich, Kaiden Prothro, Brayden Fogle and Lincoln Keyes are all competing for snaps.

There will likely be many of the same faces on campus in 2027. The difference is that much of the group will be draft eligible.

Dollar brings a unique set of skills to mix for Georgia.

How is Jaxon Dollar going to fit into Georgia’s plans at tight end?

Dollar immediately sticks out on tape. He’s a smooth athlete. He does not run like a tight end. Dollar comes in and out of his breaks like a large ‘X-wide receiver’. The closest player to this skill set is Prothro, who Georgia has deployed in the slot in his first few months in Athens.

Dollar can line up anywhere and win one-on-one. He controls his both like a wide receiver. He can twist and contort to win above the rim, but he can also create space in a box.

Dollar is a plus speed player. He can eat up space with long strides, but he has a second gear on par with secondary players.

He’s a catcher. His tape is full of plays where the football is thrown to an area and he snatches it out of the air and doesn’t slow his momentum to turn that reception into yards after the catch.

Dollar also snatches the football in traffic. He can work the middle of the field and still attacks the football in a similar fashion.

This is a unique, dynamic mismatch of a football player.

Comparison: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons