Behind the Scenes: Georgia shuffles OL coaching staff

Georgia has shuffled it’s offensive coaching staff a little, specifically on the offensive line. Phil Rauscher is the new offensive line coach while Stacy Searels will stay on as an analyst. After checking with sources, DawgsHQ has some intel to share on how it all went down.

*** I’ll start with this, sources and people close to the program tell me that Georgia and Kirby Smart wanted Phil Rauscher and Stacy Searels to have key roles within the program in 2026. Those same sources told DawgsHQ that both coaches very much want to continue coaching at Georgia. This was a mutual decision among all parties.

*** This is something that was worked out within the staff. Rauscher, 40, will take on the full load of the offensive line coach, which means hitting the road to recruit and being accountable for the Georgia offensive line room. Searels, 61, will step back into a role where he’s responsible for coaching, being involved in the day-to-day operations and mentoring the players with whom he has already built a strong relationship.

*** We have put in open record requests for the compensation details for both coaches. I feel comfortable in saying that Georgia made a strong effort to keep Searels in the fold. I’m also told that he and Rauscher worked really well together this past season and they have a strong relationship.