Big bats aide Georgia in series finale win over Oakland

Athens, Ga – Georgia found a way on Sunday. The Bulldogs closed out a dominant four-game series sweep with a tight 4-3 win over Oakland at Foley Field on Saturday.

The first three games weren’t competitive affairs. Georgia outscored Oakland 44-6 between Friday’s game and the doubleheader on Saturday.

Georgia got big hits from two of the hottest hitters on the roster at the start of the 2026 season. Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson carried the offensive torch on Sunday.

Phelps hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the bottom of the third. Jackson’s solo shot broke the tie a few pitches later.

That home run extended Phelps’ streak to 26 games. It was also his fifth on the season already. Jackson’s home run was his ninth on the season. He hit four this weekend alone.

Wes Johnson is taking note of Daniel Jackson’s hot start

Wes Johnson was complimentary of Jackson’s approach and ability as a hitter on Friday night. His comments held true even more so on Saturday and Sunday.

“Probably his ability to slow it down (has helped him the most), he’s learned how to slow the game down a little more now,” Johnson said after Friday’s game. “You look, he can get a little antsy at times at the plate, trying to do too much. I think what you’re seeing is him maturing as a hitter. Knowing what success is for each individual guy is really hard. Daniel’s so strong, he can hit a ball 108, and we all go, ooh, it’s 108. But he knows when he’s having success at the plate. Sometimes for him, being able to go backside as he did there, that last at bat, it’d only be 90. That’s success for him. He didn’t always know that. I think those are things that are really helping him.”

Geogia got an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on a Henry Allen RBI single. That was enough to pull away.

Georgia’s pitching stands tall

The Bulldogs got 4.1 innings from starter Dylan Vigue. That earned him his second win of the season. Vigue struck out two, allowed six hits and two runs.

Georgia’s bullpen found itself in a few tricky spots throughout the day. They held Oakland’s offense to one run and allowed six hits over the last 4.2.

Georgia leaned on Grant Edwards, Teddy Brennan, Thomas Ellisen and Justin Byrd to cover the back end of the game.

What’s Next?

The Bulldogs will have a heavy mid-week slate this week. Georgia travels to Kennessaw State for the first road game of 2026. The Bulldogs will return to Foley Field on Wednesday to host Western Carolina at 3 p.m.