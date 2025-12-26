Break giving Georgia time to 'get away' ahead of SEC play

Many of Georgia’s basketball players got time with family and friends after Monday’s early tipoff at Stegman Coliseum. The 103-74 win over West Georgia put a bow on the heavier side of the non-conference portion of the schedule.

The Bulldogs are 11-1; they took a few days off for the holidays. Georgia head coach Mike White wanted his players to get away from basketball altogether.

The Bulldogs will reconvene at some point on Friday for the stretch run of conference play. Georgia has one more non-conference game to get through. Long Island University comes to Athens on Monday night. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

White feels the separation time is important as the No. 23-ranked Bulldogs prepare for conference play.

“I think it’s important to provide that opportunity to these guys,” White told reporters following Monday’s game. “I’ve done it consistently as long as I’ve been head coach. I think it’s important for everybody to prepare for the SEC grind and to prepare for LIU first, and really, the practice on December 26th… Heading into that one for continued growth. I think we just have to recharge physically, but especially mentally. I’m a big proponent of our guys getting away from it a little bit.”

White will challenge the Bulldogs upon their return.

“I challenge them to get their wind, because December 26th is going to be very difficult,” White said. “But, and I know some of these guys are watching the hoops, and heck, I’d love for our guys to watch hoops every day. But also just, go get away from it, and be a family member, be a friend. Be a young man who isn’t in the gym for four hours for the next few days. I would say almost every holiday break, when our guys come back, wherever I’ve been, whatever school I coached at. Guys, come back recharged, and that’s what I expect on the 26th.”