Georgia is finalizing a deal to bring on Larry Knight to lead its outside linebackers, DawgsHQ has learned. He’ll step in for Chidera Uzo Diribe, who moved on to the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month.

DawgsHQ reported on Saturday that Knight was emerging as the leading candidate. We doubled down on that Sunday after hearing more buzz about the young assistant coach gaining traction.

Knight, a native of Augusta, Ga., comes to Georgia by the way of West Virginia, and he wasn’t in Morgantown long. He was hired by the Mountaineers last month after one season at Arkansas State. There he coached the Red Wolves defensive ends and served as the run-game coordinator, helping them finish No. 9 nationally in sacks at 39 total.

The group was led by Demarcus Henricks, a senior, who tallied 8.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. In all, Knight’s five defensive ends accounted for 18 sacks on the year. Three of them registered three or more sacks in 2025.

Prior to his time at ASU, Knight coached the defensive line at Temple for two seasons. He also worked as the defensive line coach at Georgia Tech from 2019 to 2022 where he worked with current UGA STAR/nickel coach Andrew Thacker, who was the defensive coordinator.

Prior to his time in Atlanta, Knight served in three different roles in his first stint at Temple. He started as a quality control analyst for the Owls before being promoted to director of player personnel. He was then elevated once again to coach outside linebackers.

Knight’s first on-field coaching opportunity was at Georgia State from 2015 to 2016 where he worked with outside linebackers. His coaching career began at Cincinnati in 2011 where he spent two seasons as a graduate assistant. He moved on from the Bearcats to finish his graduate degree at Tennessee from 2013-2014.