Cash Jones signing with the Atlanta Falcons as UDFA

At Georgia’s Pro Day, running back Cash Jones told the media ‘All I need is a chance’. Jones has his chance. The former walk-on went undrafted over the weekend during the NFL Draft.

He found a home shortly after the names were done being called. The Atlanta Falcons signed Jones as an undrafted free agent following the draft on Saturday evening.

Jones came to Athens as a walk-on. He worked his way into a position to contribute on special teams at first. Over the last three years, Jones has played a role in Georgia’s offense.

In 2023, Jones ran for 161 yards and a touchdown. In 2024, he ran for 27 yards and a touchdown and also caught 24 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2025, Jones had 15 yards rushing, 195 yards receiving, and a touchdown. Jones is also a reliable option on third down as a blocker for the Bulldogs throughout his time in Athens.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a lot of respect for Jones’ reliability as well as his leadership.

“Leadership has been really at the forefront,” Smart told reporters in September. “He and I talked about his return would be his confidence, his experience, his leadership and the wisdom he can impart on the running back room with three guys that are sophomores and one that’s a true freshman and a transfer. He brings a lot of continuity back in that room, and he just does it the right way. The guy gives you everything he’s got every day, and he embodies our fire, passion, energy, the way he practices.”

