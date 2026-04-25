Cincinnati Bengals select Georgia wideout Colbie Young in fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft

Georgia has officially put another wideout in “the league.” Colbie Young was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Young is the seventh Bulldog taken in the draft and the second wideout to come off the board, following Zachariah Branch, who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round.

Young spent two seasons in Athens after two seasons at Miami. He also had a two-year stretch at Binghamton College. He was Georgia’s second-leading receiver in 2025. Young caught 26 passes for 358 yards and a touchdown while playing in just eight games.

The 6-foot-4 wideout was Georgia’s leading receiver through the first seven games of the season before suffering a broken bone in his lower leg on the Bulldogs’ first possession against Ole Miss in October. He had over 50 yards receiving in five of UGA’s first seven games.

The injury caused him to miss six straight contests where Branch overtook him as the team’s leading receiver. It was originally thought that Young would miss the rest of the season, but he battled his way back to the field for Georgia’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Ole Miss.

Young caught three passes for 22 in the loss to the Rebels, what ended up as the final game of his college career. Young’s 2024 season was also cut short due to an off-field issue where he was eventually cleared by Georgia’s Title IX office and authorities. UGA stuck by him through that situation, and Young made the most of his second and final season in Athens.

“I’ve been extremely impressed with Colbie,” Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said of Young early in preseason camp. “Colbie, one he’s grateful to be here. It’s an opportunity to be at Georgia and when he got to come back for an extra year and was dealing with a little nagging injury in the spring, but wanted to go through spring and fought through all 15 practices. And since he’s been back every day, he doesn’t take a play off.”