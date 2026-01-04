Clemson transfer safety Khalil Barnes commits to Georgia

Georgia’s offseason is off and running as the Bulldogs have added the commitment of Clemson transfer safety Khalil Barnes. He is the first transfer the Bulldogs have landed in the 2026 cycle.

The former four-star Clemson signee started for much of his three seasons playing for Dabo Swinney at Clemson. He collected 139 tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons.

Barnes is from the area. He attended North Oconee High School, which sits just 20 minutes from the Athens campus. He did have far to travel as he took his official visit to Georgia on Jan. 3 after officially entering the transfer portal.

Georgia did not offer Barnes the first time around, but he got on campus for a game visit during his junior year of high school. He’s been to a lot of Georgia games in his life.

That visit in September of 2022 stuck out.

“It was a full circle type thing,” Barnes told DawgsHQ back on Sept. 11 2022. “It was cool for me and my family. I’ve been here in Athens my whole life. Going there and seeing both points of view was cool.”

Barnes joins a Georgia secondary that still includes KJ Bolden, Rasean Dinkins, Kyron Jones and Joenel Aguero as experienced options.

Barnes has played multiple positions in the secondary. The transfer portal closes on Jan. 15.