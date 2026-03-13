Comeback comes up short as Georgia falls in SEC Tournament

Georgia’s stay in the SEC Tournament was a short one. The Bulldogs fell to Ole Miss on Thursday night, 76-72. This was Georgia’s second loss to the Rebels this season.

Mike White‘s squad suffered an overtime loss to his alma mater on Jan. 14. The early stages of Thursday’s game also looked a little deja vuish. The Bulldogs trailed by as much as 14 points in the first. In fact, the Bulldogs went to halftime down 34-20.

Georgia was blitzed out of the gate in the second half. The Bulldogs fell behind by as many as 20 points around the halfway mark of the second half. Georgia’s center, Somto Cyril, was ejected after a flagrant two foul early in the second half.

Ole Miss had to beat Texas on Wednesday night to meet Georgia on Thursday. Ole Miss only won four conference games coming into the SEC Tournament.

The Georgia offense was uncharacteristic for much of the night. At halftime, the Bulldogs had only made 8 percent of their 3-point attempts. The Georgia offense only managed 27 percent overall in the first half.

Everything changed around the 10-minute mark of the second half. The Bulldogs rattled off a 22-2 run that cut the Ole Miss lead to single digits. Georgia got as close as two points before Ole Miss was able to stabilize the run.

The final three minutes of the game were a frantic battle for survival. The Bulldogs had multiple opportunities late. The Ole Miss lead was cut to two points with around three seconds left on the clock.

Kanon Catchings added onto his magical run over the last few weeks. The sophomore scored 19 points. Catchings only had two points in the first half.

For Game Recap: https://www.on3.com/teams/georgia-bulldogs/news/live-blog-georgia-begins-sec-tournament-run-against-ole-miss/

What’s next for Georgia?

The Bulldogs were considered a ‘lock’ for the NCAA Tournament coming into Nashville. The Bulldogs will wait with the rest of the nation for the NCAA Tournament field to be announced on Sunday, live on CBS at 6 p.m.