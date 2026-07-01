Commitment Day Primer: 4-star ATH Tae Walden set to decide

The dominoes will continue falling on Wednesday as four-star athlete Tae Walden jr. is set to decide between Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss and Oregon later today.

The Bulldogs got an official visit from Walden back on June 12. Walden is a two-way recruit. Georgia is pursuing most vigorously as a cornerback.

The Bulldogs have yet to land a defensive back in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Multiple contenders have grabbed momentum here throughout the recruitment.

Oregon appears to be the team to beat going into commitment day. The Ducks have a 94 percent chance of landing the No. 70 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings on Wednesday.

Georgia has not gone away. The Bulldogs have continued to communicate.

The who, went and when for Tae Walden’s commitment announcement

Finalists: Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Oregon

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Where to watch: Rivals YouTube page as part of Rivals Summer Signing Day event.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/@RivalsRecruits

What has he said about Georgia?

Walden has been on campus a few times throughout his recruitment. The Bulldogs have made a major impression on the four-star athlete.

Walden has been on record praising Georgia throughout the process. Here are some of the most impactful quotes along the way for Walden.

April 13 on G-Day visit: “What grabbed my attention was definitely the culture and meeting Coach Smart,” Walden told DawgsHQ. “What stood out the most was definitely the intensity of the practice and the town for sure.”

Jan. 13, after picking up offer: “It meant a lot to me,” Walden told DawgsHQ. “I’ve been dreaming of that offer for a long time now. Georgia is a pretty prestigious program. I love the way Coach Smart and the rest of the staff run it.”

Jan. 13 on two-way recruitment: “I’ve just been mainly talking to the coordinators since I’ve been offered,” Walden said. “This past week, I’ve been in conversation with the receivers coach, talking a lot. They’re not against trying out both sides. I like that idea.”

Big Picture

Georgia has a lot of young talent in the cornerback room and the wide receiver room. The 2025 and 2026 classes have been good to Smart and his staff in Athens.

At some point this cycle, Georgia has to make a splash in the secondary. There is still a need; Georgia will be potentially two years away from a major youth movement, but Walden could develop quickly and make an impact sooner rather than later.

Georgia has some misses at the cornerback position. Donte Wright (Miami), Jerry Outhouse (UCLA), Chance Gilbert (Auburn) and Jayden Aparicio-Bailey all fall into this category.

Walden is the last of that elite group that Georgia has gone after this spring and summer.