Commitment Day Primer: 4-star CB Jerry Outhouse set to decide

Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse is the next big name to come off the board in the class of 2027. The No. 172 overall prospect will choose between Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Texas Tech and UCLA on Friday evening.

Outhouse has been to Athens once in his recruitment, but the Bulldogs have left a major impression on the four-star cornerback. Outhouse was in Athens to watch the Bulldogs defeat Texas back on Nov. 15.

That visit put Georgia on the map. The in-state program, Texas Tech, has been a major player throughout the process. The Bulldogs have surged in Outhouse’s recruitment. Both Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Sam Speigleman have already entered predictions in favor of the Bulldogs.

Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Georgia at the moment. The Bulldogs have a 74.5 percent chance of landing the four-star cornerback, according to RPM.

The who, when and where for Jerry Outhouse’s commitment

Finalist: Arizona State, Florida, Georgia and Texas Tech

When: Approximately 6-8 p.m.

What has he said about Georgia?

Outhouse has been vocal on Georgia’s development. The atmosphere in Athens back in November has continued to stand out for Outhouse.

The Bulldogs’ secondary coach, Donte Williams, has been a major factor in Outhouse’s recruitment as well.

Outhouse had high praise for Georgia’s atmosphere: “It was my first game in Georgia, and I don’t think nothing compares to the night game there,” Outhouse told DawgsHQ on Nov. 18. “Everything was amazing, the fans, the lights, the coaches and the players.”

Outhouse high on Williams: “Coaches really stood out to me, showing me a lot of effort, putting it to me, and how they want me in their program,” Outhouse told DawgsHQ earlier this week. “That really stood out to me as well as the relationship that I have with Coach Donte…They’ve also built good secondaries over there.”

The Big Picture

Georgia already has one commit in the 2027 class. Four-star cornerback Donte Wright committed to Georgia last year.

Oregon has made a major push there, but Wright continues to remain locked in with the Bulldogs. Regardless of what happens with Wright, Georgia needs talented options in the cornerback room.

Georgia has a strong group of players in the fold at the moment. Ellis Robinson IV, Demello Jones, Gentry Williams and Braylon Conley are all entering their upperclassmen years.

Jontae Gilbert, Justice Fitzpatrick and Caden Harris are the young options that could be there to step in. Georgia could always use more talent. Outhouse could be a big addition to potentially be a big physical outside option for Georgia should he land with the Bulldogs.

Call The Shot

This one feels like it’s going Georgia’s way. Texas Tech is a dangerous contender. Outhouse has been to Lubbock a lot over the years. It’s close to home.

My gut says Georgia will land Outhouse on Friday.