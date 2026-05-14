Commitment Day Primer: 4-star QB Peter Bourque set to decide

The quarterback dominoes continue to fall and Bingham (Ma.) Tabor Academy four-star Peter Bourque is the latest to come off the board.

Bourque will announce his college commitment on Thursday. Georgia is among the contenders. Virginia Tech and Penn State are viewed as the other finalists.

The Bulldogs have recruited Bourque heavily since he announced his decommitment from Michigan back in February. The Bulldogs got the first visit after his decommitment.

Bourque has seen Georgia twice this spring. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive analyst Brandon Streeter were in home with Bourque on Tuesday. The Bulldogs made a push. Now, they wait.

The who, when and where for Peter Bourque’s commitment

Finalist: Georgia, Penn State and Virginia Tech

Time: Unknown

What has he said about Georgia?

Bourque has a lot of respect for Georgia’s development of the quarterback spot. He’s also grown fond of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Bobo’s personality connects with Bourque.

“Everything they’ve done with their quarterbacks, the development process there seems awesome,” Bourque told DawgsHQ back on March 1. “I love everything about Coach Streeter and Coach Bobo…He’s a very serious dude, but he also has great humor,” Bourque said. “He’ll make me laugh a little bit when he visits. Also, I’ve seen what he does with the quarterbacks he works with. All those guys are doing great things.”

Georgia’s championship pedigree and consistent ability to compete for titles is something that matters for Bourque.

“They have set the standard in today’s game,” Bourque told DawgsHQ back on July 23, 2025. “If you want to compete at the highest level, get developed, play for championships, have the best opportunity to play at the next level and get a great education, Georgia is one of the very few places that can do all that.”

Georgia has a room full of talented signal callers. Bourque isn’t concerned with competing with any of them.

“I don’t really look at that because I’m not scared to compete against anyone,” Bourque said in March.

The Big Picture

The reality of college football is that Georgia is setting up for a big quarterback competition in 2027. Gunner Stockton has one season of eligibility remaining.

Georgia needs to continue to add options to the fray for that battle. There is also the reality that the signal callers who don’t earn the job could look elsewhere for their own opportunities to be a starter.

That is where Georgia needs to begin to look toward building up another young stable of talented options for when the position becomes available once again.

Having a talented and reliable backup is also as important as having a good starter. Bourque, along with Bryson Beaver, who signed in January with 2028 commit Jayden Wade, could be the foundation of the position battle to be the heir to whoever is under center in 2027 for the Bulldogs.