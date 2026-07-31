Commitment Day Primer: 4-star Seth Williams set to decide

Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside four-star safety Seth Williams is ready to make his college decision. He once thought he’d commit at the beginning of July.

He has held off and will instead announce on Friday. The two finalists are Clemson and Georgia. Williams was once committed to the Tigers.

Clemson has remained a heavy contender and has recruited Williams extremely hard throughout the process. Georgia has come on strong in the spring and summer and got Williams on an official visit back on June 7.

The Bulldogs left a strong impression. Clemson has continued to battle as well.

The Who, where and what for Seth Williams’ announcement

The Finalist: Clemson and Georgia

When: 6 p.m.

Where to Watch: https://youtube.com/live/nRHHNsTS6VA

What did he say about Georgia?

“Everything (stood out),” Williams told DawgsHQ. “Really just like being able to be in that atmosphere again, just being around everybody, my mom, my dad, my brother, my cousin get to come. Everybody just get to be around and see what I truly see. Coach Smart and Coach T-Rob and Coach (Andrew) Thacker and coach Donte (Williams) really getting out of their comfort zone. Everybody’s just getting out of their coaching zone and just being regular people, family, friends. It was nice and cool to see.” June 9, following official visit.

“At the end of the day, it’s Georgia and Georgia is not going to change the standard for nobody,” Williams said. “Not a Five Star plus recruit, not the number one player in the country recruit, it doesn’t matter who you are. They’re not changing what they have going on for one player. So they’re always going to continue to coach you hard. Nobody will get treated better than another man. Everybody will get the same development.” June 9 following official visit.

“I want to be somewhere where I can get prepared and be coached by great coaches like T-Rod (Travaris Robinson), Coach Thacker and Coach (Kirby) Smart, who’s also a DB. It’s about being in the right steps in the right place and right footsteps to make that happen…They (Georgia) just produce. Production is always one of the top things on my list.” June 3.

Big Picture

Georgia has one safety locked up in the 2027 class. Four-star Adryan Cole committed two weeks ago. The safety position is an important one for the Georgia defense.

The head coach, Kirby Smart, played safety.

Georgia has a lot of young talent in the pipeline behind a pretty veteran group going into 2026. Tyriq Green, Jordan Smith, Blake Stewart and Zech Fort all enrolled in December.

The Bulldogs are looking to stack that group and find an elite combination to replace KJ Bolden, Zion Branch, Khalil Barnes and the rest of the current group whenever they move on.

Williams is an ideal deep safety, the position Bolden plays. There will be a lot of competition on the horizon once Bolden’s time is done in Athens.



