Commitment Day Primer: 4-star TE Jaxon Dollar set decide

Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar is the next big name Georgia target to come off the board. The No. 19 overall prospect in the Rivals Rankings will choose between Georgia, Notre Dame and Miami.

Dollar was in Athens for G-Day earlier this month. The Bulldogs have continued to make the four-star playmaker a priority.

Georgia had been heavily involved in the recruitments of four-stars Brock Williams and Grant Haviland for well over a year. Haviland landed with Vanderbilt this month.

Georgia is still an option for Williams. Dollar has quickly seen Georgia rise up the board and tight end coach Todd Hartley has recruited Dollar as hard as anyone.

The who, when and where for Jerry Outhouse’s commitment

Finalist: Georgia, Miami and Notre Dame

When: Approximately 5:30 p.m.

What has he said about Georgia?

Dollar has acknowledged the Bulldogs’ pursuit of him. He has felt the love from Hartley.

“Me, him and my mom all have a group chat,” Dollar told DawgsHQ last month. “He’s texting in it almost every day, seeing how we are, and seeing if we need anything, how we’re doing. I like him a lot. He’s been, he’s been really pushing…It shows how much, how much of a priority I am for Georgia. It shows that he wants me on that roster really bad.”

Dollar has seen Georgia up close. Hartley continues to pursue high-end tight ends. That has stocked the room with elite players on the current roster.

Dollar appreciates the depth Georgia has in the tight end room. It was one of the things that stood out during his visit to G-Day.

“Georgia was really cool,” Dollar told Rivals’ Steve Wilftong. “The biggest takeaway would have to be just how talented the tight end room is there. I really believe one through five could start anywhere else in the country, it’s crazy!”

The Big Picture

Georgia signed three tight ends in the 2025 class. Kaiden Prothro, Lincoln Keyes and Brayden Fogle are all in Athens already. The Bulldogs played a duo of freshmen in 2025 in Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour. Jaden Reddell, a former four-star, is entering year three as well.

Lawson Luckie will head to the next level after this season. Georgia is deep at tight end. Dollar would be a big-time addition.

His skill set is different than all of the tight ends on the roster than Prothro and Fogle. Dollar is a more explosive and wide receiver-like tight end. He’s not as big as Protho, but he could work alongside the former five-star over the next few years in Athens.

Dollar would strengthen a position of power for Georgia.

RPM: Georgia 68.2 %.