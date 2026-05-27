Commitment Day Primer: DL Waylon Wooten set to decide

The stage is Waylon Wooten’s on Wednesday. The Grayson defensive lineman will announce his college commitment late this evening.

Wooten will make a decision between four schools. Hats from Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Purdue will be in the table when Wooten announces his decision.

The Bulldogs have been the hot team of discussion as of late. Wooten made his way to Athens twice this spring and watched the Bulldogs scrimmage. Georgia has recruited Wooten heavily over the last two years.

Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the in-state program going into the decision. Georgia has an 88.5 percent chance of landing the Grayson defensive lineman, according to RPM.

The who, when and where for Waylon Wooten’s commitment

Finalist: Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Purdue

Time: 5 p.m. EST.

What has he said about Georgia?

Georgia’s culture has been a major selling point for Wooten. The Grayson star has seen Georgia’s practices up close. The physicality and the intensity of practice have stood out.

Wooten also loves that Georgia’s culture seems to remain despite the coming and going of talent in and out of the program.

“They just get up and go every day,” Wooten told DawgsHQ last week. “Kirby (Smart) stays on them. They make sure everything is done at a high level. The standard doesn’t change. I feel like Tray Scott and Kirby, they live by saying what they’ve been saying to me for a long time now. They always say that the names might change, but the product can’t change.”

Wooten and Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott have grown close. The two talk regularly, including more than on-field things.

“It’s been some real conversations of like real-life things about how you can really get me to that league where I want to be,” Wooten said last week.

The Big Picture

Georgia has a lot of talented youth on the defensive front at the moment. The Bulldogs took a hefty class in the 2026 class.

Landing Wooten would add an immediate piece that could provide depth. Georgia is always looking for ways to impact the quarterback. The edge position gets most of the clippings in doing that, but the interior pass rush may be even more important facing the spread attacks of college football.

Wooten is just that. He’s a quick interior player. He’s also got 81-inch arms, which means having his hands up will impact the vision of most quarterbacks in college football, despite being listed at 6-foot-1.



