Dan Jackson's three home runs lift Georgia to series win at Arkansas

Wes Johnson’s Georgia baseball team earned another road series victory on Saturday with a 26-14 win over No. 16 Arkansas. The Bulldogs got three home runs from star catcher Dan Jackson, his 18th, 19th and 20th dingers of the 2026 season.

Georgia dropped game one of the series on Thursday by a score of 6-3. It bounced back in game two with a 5-3 victory.

Both teams were adept at the plate, but both teams also helped the other but up a lot of runs. Arkansas commited six errors on the day while Georgia walked 12 batters. Matt Scott, despite giving up five earned runs, got the win to push his record to 6-0 on the season.

Jackson’s first home run came in the second at bat of the game, a solo shot that staked Georgia to a 1-0 lead. That advantage, however, didn’t last long.

Grant Edwards got the start for Georgia in a bit of a surprise move. He struggled mightily, walking two of the first three batters he faced and giving up two earned runs in a third of an inning. Arkansas hung three innings in the frame and led 3-1 going into the second.

The Razorbacks tossed their only scoreless inning of the game in the second, and put three more runs on the board in their half to take a 6-1 lead. But Georgia fought back.

Jackson came to the dish in the top of the third with two on, and went yard for the second time on the day. That three-run shot pulled the Bulldogs to within a pair of runs. After a Ryland Lujo lineout, a Henry Allen walk and a strikeout from Michael O’Shaughnessy, Ryan Wynn tied the game at 6 with a two-run shot. But that wasn’t it for Georgia in the third. Brennan Hudson came up next and laced a homerun to right to give the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead.

Georgia held Arkansas scoreless in the fourth, and added on to start the fifth on a two-run single from O’Shaugnessy to give the Bulldogs a 9-6 lead. That lead, too, was short-lived as Arkansas tied it up in its half of the inning on a three-run shot from catcher Ryder Helfrick to tie things up at 9.

The Bulldogs bounced back in the top of the fifth when Kolby Branch scored on a passed ball. That gave Georgia a lead that it would not relinquish and started a rally that would end with the road team hanging another crooked number.

Lujo drove in Tre Phelps with a fielders’ choice to Georgia an 11-9 lead. Hudson smacked his second home run of the game in the top the sixth, a solo shot that extended the lead to 13-9. Georgia made it 14-9 with a bloop single from Kenny Ishikawa. Jackson’s third home run of the day, another solo blast, had the Bulldogs leading 14-9 going into the bottom of the 7th.

Arkansas gave itself a chance for a huge inning with a one-out single and by drawing a pair of walks that caused Johnson remove Matt Scott and go to the bullpen. Zach Brown came into the game and allowed a two-run single to the first batter, but retired the final two hitters to keep a three-run lead at 14-11.

Georgia answered right back in the top of the eighth when Jackson, with a runner on third, smashed a hot shot to second that got away from Nolan Souza, scoring Hudson from third to make it a 15-11 game.

Brown took care of Arkansas in the bottom of the eighth and Georgia put the game away in the top half of the following frame. After a leadoff walk, O’Shaughnessy blasted a two-run home run make it 17-11. That jumpstarted a rally that saw Georgia score nine more runs in the inning, highlighted by a second home run of the frame from O’Shaughnessy. Home run No. 2 was a grand slam and Georgia entered the bottom of the ninth leading 26-11.

The Razorbacks showed some fight in the bottom of the ninth. They scored three runs but it only put a small dent in the Georgia lead as Jackson Stephens came on to finish it off.

With the win, Georgia moved its SEC record to 13-5, staying at the top of the conference. The overall record is now 32-9, and next up is a showdown with No. 2 Georgia Tech at Truist Park in Smyrna.