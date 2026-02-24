Dates set for Georgia's G-Day scrimmage, rest of spring pratice

While the University of Georgia football program has yet to release a statement on the start of spring practice or its annual G-Day scrimmage, it appears to be letting recruits know the full schedule. Multiple Bulldog targets have released the full spring provided to them by UGA.

Spring practice at Georgia will begin on March 17, approximately one week later than normal due to spring break being pushed back one week. The annual G-Day Spring Scrimmage will take place on April 18 and will cap off a five-week run of three practices/scrimmages per week.

As usual, Georgia is set to practice every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday for the five-week period. Typically, the Bulldogs will hold traditional practices for the first eight dates of spring practice. Starting with the third Saturday, UGA usually uses Saturday as a scrimmage. In total, it will hold 12 traditional practices and three scrimmages, including G-Day.

Unlike a number of other high-profile programs, Georgia held a spring game in 2025. A number of programs, including Texas, Miami, and USC, elected to forego a spring scrimmage, at least one that was open to the public, last season. The reason given was related to having it’s players evaluated before the open of the spring portal window.

That’s not an issue in 2026. The only portal window for the current year is closed and it did so after two weeks in January where Georgia added nine players to its roster. Kirby Smart told reporters last spring that Georgia planned to hold a spring game, but he stopped well short of guaranteeing it either in the short or long terms.

“We’re planning to have a spring game,” Smart said on March 11, 2025, the open of Georgia spring drills. “I’ve talked with Josh Brooks several times about it. We’ve had conversation, but that doesn’t mean that can’t change. Last year, I think Kentucky didn’t have any defensive linemen healthy. They weren’t able to have a spring game. We don’t know. I can’t forecast the future to know exactly what’s going to happen 15 days from now.”

