DawgsHQ PLUS: Details of Gunner Stockton's new deal | Latest on Georgia's search for OLBs coach

Most would agree that February is now the slowest month of all when it comes to College Football. It’s a dead month when it comes to recruiting, the transfer portal is closed, and spring practice won’t begin until March. With that said, Rusty and I got together for a new DawgsHQ PLUS where we discussed the latest happenings with Georgia football.

The show starts with Rusty and I discussing former Georgia graduate assistant Mike Macdonald, and his success at the NFL level. Macdonald and his Seattle Seahawks team just beat New England 29-13 in the Super Bowl, and we dig in on what has made him so successful as a young head coach.

We quickly move to the news the broke earlier this week on Gunner Stockton‘s new deal. Rusty has some intel on how all of that went down, including the discount Georgia got for a second-year starter at quarterback.

Ultimately, in this day and age of College Football, it’s a great story. In an era of unrestricted free agency year after year and unprecedented leverage for players and their agents, Stockton chose not to exploit the situation. Sure, there are some areas where he must improve, including raising his floor, but I hope fans can appreciate the Georgia quarterback for his loyalty and commitment to the program.

We also have the latest on Georgia’s search for an outside linebackers coach. Carson Hall, the outside linebackers coach at Baylor, remains in the mix, but Rusty and I are also sitting on a name. We explain why we aren’t ready to put that name out there and discuss a timeline for the hire.

Lastly, we look at Georgia’s director of recruiting relations, David Cooper. After being named as one of the top off-field staffers of the 2026 cycle, we talk about why Cooper is on that list and how valuable he is to Georgia.