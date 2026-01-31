Disasterous start dooms Georgia in loss to Texas A&M, third-straight on the season

Georgia entered Saturday’s matchup with Texas A&M with two straight losses and an incredibly slow start extended the streak. The Bulldogs fell 92-77 to the Aggies after falling behind by 20 points in the first five minutes.

After scoring its first points 36 seconds into the game, UGA didn’t get back on the board until 13:42 left in the first half as Texas A&M led by 20 points three different times in the first half. Georgia fought back to trail by as few as three points in the first half and got as close as two points in the second, but the Aggies pulled away in the final minutes to earn the 15-point victory.

Despite hitting just one of 10 shots from three-point range, Jeremiah Wilkinson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points. He also had seven rebounds and five assists. Blue Cain and Kanon Catchings each recorded 14 points while Dylan James turned in a double-double with 13 points and 13 boards. Smurf Millender also reached double digits with 12 points.

Texas A&M shot 44.8 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three-point range despite a blistering start in both areas. The Aggies also connected on 19 of 20 attempts from the three-point line.

Once again, Georgia lost the battle of the boards. Texas A&M finished with 46 rebounds compared to the Bulldogs’ 39. Offensive boards was a problem once again despite the fact that UGA won that battle. Texas A&M had 14 offensive rebounds while Georgia had 16, resulting in 15 second-chance points for the visitors.

With 9:05 left in the second half, Georgia drew as close as it would ultimately get on a second made free throw by James. Two straight three balls from the Aggies quickly extended that lead out to eight points as the Cain and James missed two relatively easy looks at the rim.

Texas A&M extended the lead back out to double digits a little over three minutes later and the Aggies eventually put it away at the charity stripe. After starting league play at 4-2, Georgia is now 4-5 in the SEC.

Mike White’s team doesn’t play again until next Saturday. It’ll travel to LSU for a 6 p.m. ET tip on February 7. That game will be televised by the SEC Network.