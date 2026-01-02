Dismissed Georgia OL Nyier Daniels enters transfer portal

Nyier Daniels hasn’t been with Georgia’s football program for over a month, and DawgsHQ has learned that he has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-7 350-pound lineman will have three years to play three once he chooses a new program.

Daniels was dismissed from the Georgia program in late May after being arrested on a number of traffic charges. He was charged on 13 counts that included 10 misdemeanors and three felonies. Reckless driving and driving at maxmium limits were among the misdemeanor charges. He was also hit with two counts of cruelty to a minor and one felony count of attempting to elude police. Sources told DawgsHQ roughly 24 hours later that he was no longer part of the program.

After signing with Georgia in the 2024 class, Daniels never garnered any traction in terms of playing time. The New Jersey native saw action in four games over two years, one game in 2024 and three in 2025. He logged 40 total snaps, all at right tackle.

The mammoth lineman signed with Georgia as a four-star prospect. He was the nation’s No. 272 overall prospect and No. 19 offensive lineman per the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was the No. 3 player in New Jersey.

Daniels is the third Bulldog to enter the transfer portal on Friday, joining sophomore defensive lineman Jordan Thomas and redshirt sophomore running back Roderick Robinson. Thomas is a fellow New Jersey native and 2024 signee. Daniel Harris announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal last month, as did redshirt sophomore Pearce Spurling after getting cleared to play from a heart issue that caused him to temporarily take a medical disqualification.

Players will be able to enter the transfer portal through January 16. They don’t have to choose a destination by the time the window closes, but they do have to be entered before the end of that day.