Georgia was hoping to hold onto one of the key pieces of its 2027 class, but in the end, keeping Donte Wright in the fold was not to be.

On Saturday, the nation’s No. 8 player opted to flip his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes after being committed to the Bulldogs for almost a full year.

“They take ball seriously here,” Wright told CaneSports’ EJ Holland of the decision. “Coming out here, you are going to have a fun life outside of ball and be presented all the fun stuff. But they really look in on their craft. They take ball seriously and try to win big things here.”

Oregon and UCLA were also pressing heavily for Wright’s services, and there was much skepticism as to whether or not he would end up with the Bulldogs as a result.

“I’m at the hardest point of my recruiting right now,” Wright said recently. “It’s hard to decide what I want to do. I’m trying to talk to my family and loved ones and people who are closest to me and get their opinions about things and see how things go.”

Wright was scheduled to take his official visit to Athens on the weekend of May 29, though it is perhaps now unlikely that the trip will take place.

DawgsHQ will work to confirm those plans. Oregon and UCLA were also on the list for his official visits.

Where does Georgia stand after losing Donte Wright?

Georgia is now down to six commits, with five-star running back Kemon Spell, four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar, four-star offensive lineman Kelsey Adams, three-star offensive lineman Ty Johnson, three-star offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower, and three-star running back Noah Parker.

Following the loss of Donte Wright, the Georgia Bulldogs rank as the No. 12 class in the country per the Rivals Industry Rankings.