ECU transfer safety Ja'Marley Riddle commits to Georgia
Georgia has added a second safety to the transfer portal class with the commitment of East Carolina star Ja’Marley Riddle.
The Bulldogs met with Riddle during an in-home visit earlier this week. Riddle has two years of eligibility remaining. He is originally from Kingsland, where he played his high school football at Camden County High School.
This past season, Riddle was named a first-team All-American Conference after his sophomore season. Riddle snagged 70 total tackles. He had three interceptions in 2025. As a true freshman in 2024, Riddle had 60 tackles and three interceptions.
Riddle is the second safety that Georgia has landed in the portal so far. Former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes committed to Georgia earlier this week.
The Bulldogs also signed four high school safeties in the class of 2026. Four-stars Jordan Smith, Tyriq Green, Zech Fort and Blake Stewart are all heading to Athens.
Georgia will return two-year starter KJ Bolden, rising sophomore Rasean Dinkins, and rising senior Joenel Aguero as experienced options. Redshirt freshman Todd Robinson is also still in the mix. The transfer portal will close on Jan. 15 after opening on Jan. 2 following Georgia’s loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.