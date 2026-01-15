Ellis Robinson named FWAA Defensive Freshman of the Year

After appearing in all fourteen games and earning starts in twelve of them in the 2025 season, Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson put the college football world on notice as to why he’d previously been ranked as the nation’s top defensive back in high school.

Today, that impressive redshirt freshman campaign earned him further recognition, as the Football Writers Association of American named Robinson the 2025 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year presented by Chris Doering Mortgage.

A native of New Haven, Connecticut who made his way to Athens after playing his high school ball at Bradenton, Florida’s IMG Academy, Robinson posted 20 total tackles on the season for the Bulldogs, an impressive four interceptions, and seven pass breakups for the Dawgs during the 2025 season.

His four interceptions led the Bulldogs this season and were tied for the SEC lead in the category. That likely came as no surprise to his head coach.

“He’s improving, and he’s working hard. Ellis competes in practice, and he can play physical,” Kirby Smart said of Robinson prior to the season. “He doesn’t always do it, and he needs to do it more consistently. But he is not shy or afraid of contact, and he’s got ball skills. He makes plays on the ball a lot, and that’s a big part of being a corner.”

Robinson was previously the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2024 per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney was named the FWAA Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, while Colorado’s Quentin Gibson was given the honor on special teams.

Robinson joins former Bulldog tight end and current Oakland Raider Brock Bowers in having won Freshman of the Year honors since the award was introduced in 2018. Bowers was named the Freshman Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.