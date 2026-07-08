ESPN projects Georgia to three-peat as SEC Champions

The past two College Football Playoffs haven’t gone the way Georgia wanted them to. After earning byes in each of the past two years, the Bulldogs have gotten bounced by Notre Dame and Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Those byes, however, were earned because UGA has won two straight SEC Championships. Bill Connelly of ESPN projects a third straight for Kirby Smart and company.

“Those chocolate-covered peanut butter pretzels at Trader Joe’s. Our dogs being thrilled to see me when I get home from a trip. Georgia being favored to brawl its way to the SEC title. It’s nice to have aspects of your life you can count on,” Connelly writes. “Smart’s Dawgs have won three of the past four league titles and have made it to Atlanta eight times in nine years. The future of conference championship games is blurry right now, but as long as they exist, Georgia will probably be playing in them.”

When it comes to returning starts, Georgia leads the league with 169. The next closest team is Ole Miss, a team the Bulldogs split two games against last season, with 143. Everyone else is at least 32 returning starts behind UGA.

In Connelly’s forumla, Georgia is the only team that has a better than 9 percent chance of winning 11 games or more. He estimates that the Bulldogs have a 31.9 percent chance of reaching the 11-win mark in the regular season. Connelly also has Georgia with a league-high 99.9 percent chance of winning six or more games.

The Bulldog offense is built around efficiency with Gunner Stockton behind center, something Connelly applauds because it’s much more “sustainable and reliable” than relying on explosive plays. With that said, Georgia’s CFP results the past two years can’t be ignored.

“…big plays win the biggest games, and the Dawgs have lost two straight playoff games,” Connelly writes.

One thing that should change year over year for Georgia is the play of its defense. After being the Bulldogs’ calling card for Smart’s first nine years at UGA, his 10th team in Athens wasn’t as stingy on that side of the ball as it is normally.

One thing we’ve learned about College Football over the past decade is that veteran teams have the best chance at making deep runs into the playoff. There aren’t many defenses in the country that are more experienced than the one Georgia will put on the field. It returns around two dozen players with at least 100 college snaps under their belts.

“Georgia always has a top-10 defense, per SP+, but it hasn’t been higher than fifth since 2022,” Connelly said. “I’m betting that changes this year. Thirteen of the 18 defenders with 200-plus snaps return, including a thrilling trio of sophomores in tackles Elijah Griffin and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and corner Ellis Robinson IV. The Dawgs have the deepest set of tackles in the country, the linebacking corps is loaded with experience, and safety transfer Khalil Barnes (Clemson) should help to make up for a couple of departures in the back. Georgia allowed 14 or fewer points eight times despite playing lots of freshmen and sophomores, and experience levels have doubled this time around. There’s no unit in this conference I’m more confident in.”