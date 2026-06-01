Feeling super: Georgia downs Liberty, advances

It took some time, but Georgia’s offense eventually struck gold to down Liberty to advance to the Super Regionals. The Bulldogs earned their second straight win over Liberty with a 6-1 decision on Sunday evening.

The Bulldogs went scoreless for the first five innings of play on Sunday. Georgia only managed two hits in the first three innings. The Bulldogs trailed 1-0 for the first six innings. Liberty’s normal closer, Cooper Harrington, pitched 6.1 innings. He struck out six Bulldogs.

Then, Tre Phelps smacked a two-run home run into the Foley Field parking. That’s not where the fireworks stopped. Phelps was ejected or unsportsmanlike conduct. He will miss the first game of the Super Regional.

Wes Johnson was also ejected for his protest of Phelps’ ejection. Georgia’s offense awakened over the next two innings.

The Bulldogs got four runs in the bottom of the eighth. A home run from Micheal O’Shaugnessy, who was batting in place of the ejected Phelps. The Bulldogs got RBIs from Rylan Lujo and Ryan Wynn, whose double drove in two runs.

Georgia gets a strong performance on the mound

The Bulldogs got another strong start from Caden Aoki. The USC transfer earned the win. Aoki threw 103 pitches. Aoki allowed six hits; he walked one and struck out 11 hitters. He was relieved by Zach Brown.

Brown took Georgia the rest of the way. He allowed one hit. Brown struck out one hitter in his three innings of work. Brown was credited with a save.

What’s Next?

Georgia will host the winner of the Starkville Regional in Athens next weekend for a three-game series at Foley Field beginning on Friday.