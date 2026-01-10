Former Kentucky signee Dallas Dickerson commits to Georgia

Wide receiver Dallas Dickerson is the latest North Oconee star to land at Georgia in recent history. Dickerson has committed to the hometown program after a visit this week. Dickerson originally signed with Kentucky last month.

That was before Kentucky fired head coach Mark Stoops. Dickerson was able to get released from his national letter of intent.

Georgia came in hard after that took place. The Bulldogs lost the pledge of four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese to Michigan. Marchese eventually asked for a release from his NLI and landed at Auburn.

Dickerson is heading to Georgia. The Bulldogs had Dickerson on campus a lot early in the process, but did not offer. He grabbed a lot of attention in the spring as he put up a 10.36 in the 200-meter dash on the track.

Georgia built a relationship in the spring. Dickerson has always been a fan of Georgia football. He grew up in the area, as he lived in Madison for a lot of his youth.

“If they offer me, it would be huge,” Dickerson told DawgsHQ back on March 10. “As a little kid, I’ve always been a Georgia fan growing up watching them on TV and actually getting the opportunity to go play for them would be big for me. I don’t think you can really get better than that, going to play for one of the best schools in the country, right in your backyard.”

He joins early enrollees four-stars Craig Dandridge and Ryan Mosley in Georgia’s 2026 class.