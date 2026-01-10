Gabe Harris is returning to Georgia for senior season

The past few days have seen Georgia add some some serious talent via the transfer portal, and the Bulldogs got more good news Friday evening. This time, it was from a key player who announced that he is coming back for the 2026 season—rising senior EDGE Gabe Harris.

He’s the second UGA defender to announce he’s returning for his senior season. Raylen Wilson, an inside linebacker, did the same earlier in the week.

Harris was Georgia’s top defensive end for the first 13 games of the season. He started each of those games, tallying 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Harris logged 443 defensive snaps, piling up 19 pressures on the quarterback.

The Thomasville, Ga. native has played 175 snaps for Georgia in 2024 and 106 snaps as a true freshman in 2023.

The Bulldogs were forced to play in the Sugar Bowl without Harris, who suffered a turf toe injury in the SEC Championship game win over Alabama. He played his best ball after Georgia’s bye week at the end of October. Of the 19 pressures he totaled in 2025, 11 came in the six games UGA played in November and December. He also had 4.5 tackles for loss in that stretch.

As a prospect, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Harris, who finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., ranked as the nations No. 67 overall prospect per the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that included all four websites that published recruiting rankings at the time. He was the nation’s No. 9 EDGE prospect and the No. 16 player in Florida.

While Harris and Wilson return for Georgia in 2026, the Bulldogs have lost a couple of early entries to the NFL Draft already, both of whom were key figures in the front seven. CJ Allen, after three years at Georgia, is foregoing his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. He was the team’s leading tackler in 2025 from his inside linebacker position. Christen Miller, after four seasons in Athens and using his redshirt, is also entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bulldogs have used the transfer portal to fortify Harris’ position. They landed ex-Auburn EDGE Amaris Williams on Thursday, who is expected to serve in a very similar role to Harris. Outside of Harris, Georgia was very young on the edges in 2025. The Bulldogs leaned heavily on sophomores Quintavius Johnson and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. JJ Hanne, a true freshman, also saw significant action.