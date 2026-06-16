Georgia 4-star QB commit Colton Nussmeier ruled ineligible

Denton (Texas) four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier will have to explore other options to play his senior season of high school football.

The Georgia quarterback commit was ruled ineligible for athletic transfer purposes, according to The Dallas Morning News’ Greg Riddle.

Nussmeier was transferring from Marcus High School to nearby Ryan High School in the Dallas area. Nussmeier played in eight games at Marcus High School before suffering an ACL injury that caused him to miss the rest of the season. His father, Doug Nussmeier, is the quarterback coach of the New Orleans Saints. His brother, Garrett Nussmeier, was LSU’s starting quarterback for the last three years. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round in April.

The No. 209 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings committed to Georgia back on June 5. He was in Athens over the weekend taking his official visit. Georgia pursued Nussmeier heavily over the last few years. He enjoyed the atmosphere in Athens before choosing to land at Georgia.

“What stood out to me before my visit was the atmosphere, and I love the way the coaches coach,” Nussmeier said in April. “I have been to Georgia a couple of times, so nothing really is new to me, but what stood out to me was just the culture and how they run everything. I thought there was a good amount of fans for just a spring game. Their culture is great…It’s all about Georgia Football in Athens,” Nussmeier said. “I had a great time and definitely like Georgia.”