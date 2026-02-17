Georgia adds David Whitlow to work with QBs on support staff

Georgia is making another support-staff hire. DawgsHQ has learned that David Whitlow is joining the staff, leaving his post as the wide receivers coach at Kennesaw State.

Whitlow, who was a two-way player at Alabama State, including time at quarterback, is expected to work with the Georgia signal callers along with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo and offensive analyst Brandon Streeter.

While at KSU in 2025, Whitlow helped Gabriel Bernard put together a breakout season with 60 catches for 949 yards and nine touchdowns. Bernard was named first-team Conference USA at season’s end. He also worked with Christian Moss, who hauled in 45 passes for 689 yards and two scores.

Whitlow was part of an Owls program that made its first ever bowl game and finished the season with a 10-4 record. Kennesaw State also finished the season on top of Conference USA. Prior to his time at KSU, Whitlow served as a graduate assistant at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin in 2023 and 2024. He was at Auburn in 2022.

According to Football Scoop, Whitlow was one of the youngest receivers coaches in FBS for the 2025 season. He’s also considered an up-and-coming coach in the college ranks.

He is bring brought in to fill the role vacated by Ty Hatcher, who left the Bulldogs after the 2025 season for a spot on Kiffin’s staff at LSU.