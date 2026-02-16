Georgia adds former DB Maurice Smith to coaching staff
Georgia continues to shape the 2026 coaching staff. This time, the Bulldogs have done so with a familiar face.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Georgia has hired former cornerback Maurice Smith as a defensive analyst. Smith played for Kirby Smart as a player in 2016.
He played for Alabama for three years before transferring to Georgia. Smith was a team captain at Georgia and had 50 tackles and two interceptions.
He spent five seasons in the NFL after going undrafted. Smith played for the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. He also played for the Las Vegas Vipers of the XFL.
Smith went into coaching after his final season in the XFL in 2023.