Georgia adds former player Jarvis Hayes to coaching staff
Georgia’s coaching staff added a familiar piece on Wednesday. Former Georgia star and lottery pick Jarvis Hayes has been added to Mike White’s staff for the 2026-2027 season.
Hayes had served as an assistant coach at Georgia State for the last seven years before moving on this offseason. Hayes’ twin brother, Jonas Hayes, who was also a star at Georgia, was the head coach at Georgia State but was let go after this season.
The latest addition to Georgia’s staff played for the Bulldogs from 2001 to 2003 before entering the NBA Draft. He was selected 10th overall by the Washington Wizards. Hayes scored over 1,000 points for Georgia in 55 games. Haynes was a two-time All-SEC selection while in Athens.
Hayes will have the opportunity to recruit his sons to Athens now that he has joined Georgia’s coaching staff. Both of Hayes’ sons are stars at Woodward Academy in Atlanta.
- 1New
Jeremiah Smith prioritized OSU legacy over $10 million payday
- 2
NCAA proposing major change to eligibility rules
- 3
BYU guard Rob Wright plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 4
Where things stand with the nation's top QB recruits
- 5
The teams to watch for the Transfer Portal's top 10 targets
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
His older son, Jarvis Hayes Jr., is an elite prospect in the 2027 class. Hayes Jr. is the No. 27 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings.
The younger of the two Hayes brothers, Myles Hayes, is also an elite recruit. Myles is the No. 10 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings in the class of 2028. Georgia is on the radar of both Hayes brothers as recruits.