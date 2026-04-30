Mike White and Georgia basketball have added another transfer to its front court for the 2026-2027 season. James Scott has signed with the Bulldogs, locking in a spot with his fourth program in as many seasons.

The 6-foot-10 forward began his career at the College of Charleston in 2023. He spent his second season at Louisville before moving on to Ole Miss for the 2025-2026 season.

Scott has appeared in 105 games over the past three seasons with 62 starts. The past two seasons have seen Scott start 58 games.

Last season, Scott averaged 3.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while playing 17.9 minutes per game. His sophomore season at Louisville, however, as significantly more productive. While playing an average of 23.6 minutes per game, Scott registered 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Over the course of his career, Scott has hit almost 76 percent of his field goal opportunities. He has struggled at charity stripe, however, making just under 45 percent of his free throws.

Scott is the fourth transfer addition for the Bulldogs since the end of the 2026 season. He joins former Penn State guard Freddie Dillone, former St. Louis forward Brady Dunlap and former St. Bonaventure forward Andrew Osasuyi.

Georgia also lost some good players to the transfer portal. Junior center Somto Cyril, junior guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, junior guard Jordan Ross, junior forward Dylan James, and sophomore forward Jake Wilkins all those to leave the program after it’s second 20-win season and second NCAA tournament appearance in as many years.