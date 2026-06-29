Georgia adds slugging first baseman Jake Hanley from transfer portal

Coming off a season where it set a school record for home runs in a season, Georgia is looking to replace a ton of run production. It took a big step toward that recently with the addition of former Indiana first baseman Jacob Hanley.

Per the 6-foot-6, 241-pound slugger’s Instagram profile, he has committed to play the 2027 season at UGA. Hanley, who bats left handed and throws right, was courted by a number of programs. He is ESPN’s No. 46 overall player in the transfer portal rankings. He ranks No. 2 on 64Analytics transfer portal board.

Hanley started every game for two years at Indiana, 110 games in total. He hit .338 on the year with 14 home runs and drove in 48 runs in 2026. The season also saw him score 56 runs while racking up 71 hits and 14 doubles. He also hit .359 in conference play.

He’s also an on-base machine. Hanley’s on-base percentage in 2026 was .448, a slight improvement over his showing as a freshman in 2025 of .429. In two seasons with the Hoosiers, Hanley has taken 76 walks while hitting 28 home runs and driving in 100 runs. His career OPS (on-base + slugging percentage) is 1.038.

Hanley has some big shoes to fill in Athens. Georgia primarily used Brennan Hudson and Michael O’Shaughnessy at first base in 2026, both of whom hit over 20 home runs as the Bulldogs won the SEC regular-season and tournament titles on their way to earning No. 3 national seed in the NCAA tournament. UGA’s season ended in Omaha after making the final four.

Georgia also loses Dan Jackson, the SEC’s triple crown winner after leading the league in average, home runs, and runs batted in, and leadoff man Tre Phelps, who was among the SEC leaders in average and runs scored.