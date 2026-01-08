Georgia adds USC CB Braylon Conley out of transfer portal

Georgia bolstered the cornerback position on Thursday with its third transfer portal addition. Braylon Conley, who spent the past two seasons at USC, announced that he’s now a Bulldog. On3’s Hayes Fawcett broke the news.

Conley logged 201 defensive snaps for the Trojans in 2025 per Pro Football Focus. He had 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup. He hails from Houston, Tex. and was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. He played just nine defensive snaps in his first season at USC.

The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback joins former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes and former Georgia Tech wideout Isiah Canion on Georgia’s list of transfer portal commitments.

Conley adds depth for the Bulldogs, who bring back a pair of highly-touted, experienced cornerbacks in Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones. Robinson, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class, started the vast majority of Georgia’s games this fall and played his best ball at the end of the 2025 season. Jones, who rotated in at cornerback and STAR/nickel depending on the package, had an up and down season at times. He battled an elbow injury toward the end of the year that caused him to miss one game.

The Bulldogs have lost three cornerbacks since the end of the 2025 regular season. Daniel Harris, who began the season as a starter, entered the transfer portal before the SEC Championship game. Redshirt freshman Ondre Evans entered the transfer portal on Wednesday after missing the entire 2025 season due to a torn ACL. Daylen Everette, a three-year starter at Georgia, is off to the NFL Draft after exhausting his eligibility.

Conley won’t be the last transfer addition for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and company continue to pursue players at safety, wide receiver, and EDGE. Georgia is continuing to work on re-signing most of its roster while adjusting its transfer portal strategy as final decisions are being made.