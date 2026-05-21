Georgia advances to semifinals of SEC Tournament

Georgia has taken the first step in the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs bested Mississippi State in the quarterfinals in Hoover 5-3 on Thursday afternoon.

The game was moved up three hours to allow for both games scheduled on Thursday to get played before inclement weather is scheduled to make its way into the area on Thursday night.

The win was Georgia’s fourth over Mississippi State this season. Georgia swept Mississippi State back in the first weekend of April.

The Georgia offense lived up to its billing, going into this weekend’s SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs got on the board early.

The bases were loaded in the bottom of the second inning. The Bulldogs missed an opportunity for a big blow, but shortstop Kolby Branch got a sacrifice fly to put Georgia on top early on.

Mississippi State quickly responded and tied the game in the top of the third. Georgia got its big blow in the bottom of the fourth.

Brennan Hudson hit a three-run home run that put the Bulldogs into a permanent lead. Georgia added X runs in the bottom of the seventh. One on a bases-loaded walk from Kenny Ishikawa.

Georgia leans on a strong pitching duo

Georgia ran out its normal weekend opener, Joey Volchko on Thursday. He did what he has done in SEC play.

Volchko went five innings, allowed seven hits, two earned runs and struck out one batter. Volchko got the win for Georgia.

Matt Scott was the follow-up act as he has been for much of the second half of the season. Scott allowed two hits, one run and struck out three over the last four innings on Thursday.

What’s next?

Georgia will get Friday off. The last two quarterfinal games are on Friday. The Bulldogs will face the winner of Alabama and Florida. That game is also on Thursday afternoon.